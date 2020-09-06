Andrew Holness is to be sworn in Monday, September 7, following his party’s landslide win in the September 3 General Elections. The swearing in of the Prime Minister commences the formation of the new Government. It will be followed by the naming of the Cabinet members and the swearing in of the 63 Members of the House of representatives, following the final count of votes now in its second day.
P.M to be sworn in Monday
