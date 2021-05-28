Outrage! Social Media Users hit out at Gov’t over the staging of Mocha Fest Party series

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says an investigation is to be launched into the staging of Mocha Fest, which has sparked outrage online after videos from the events began circulating.

Th week-long party series is being staged in Negril, Westmoreland.

Currently, no parties have been allowed across the country as a measure implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, Mocha Fest was also listed on the Jamaica Tourist Board Website.

The JTB released a statement this morning, distancing themselves from the event. See statement below.