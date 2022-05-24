Oshae Haye & Jodi Munn-Barrow – day 2 leaders in National Amateur Golf Championship

Oshae Haye and Jodi Munn-Barrow are the day two leaders in the three-day Jamaica Golf Association’s National Amateur Golf Championship which is being played at Sandals Golf & Country Club in St. Ann.

Haye posted the best score on the second day to overtake Zandre Roye for the lead.  He is currently three strokes ahead of defending champion Justin Burrowes.  Haye’s two-day score of 146 came on the back of three over par 74 on day one and one over par 72 on day 2.  He started with a bogey but recovered to post three birdies and two bogeys for the front nine to end the first half on one under par 35.  His back nine showed just two bogeys for two over par 37

Haye was happy with his second day’s game.  He said “I played pretty well today.  The course was playing pretty difficult.  I did one over par.  Its not the best but I have to be grateful with the conditions of the course (because) its not playing easy.  (I) am looking forward to doing better tomorrow in the final round.”

Burrowes’ two-day score of 149 saw him dropping six shots on day two for 77 on top of his day one score of one over par 72.  He will be looking to make amends on the final day if he is to overtake Haye and successfully defend his title.

Former national champion William Knibbs maintained his third place with scores of 73 and seven over par 78 on day two for a combined score of 151.

Day one leader Zandre Roye dropped to fourth place after posting ten over pay 81 on the second day on top of his par 71 on the first day.

The top five was completed with Dr. Mark Newnham who replaced John D’Onoghue (159 – 76 & 83).  Newnham scored 76 on Sunday on top of 79 on Saturday for a total score of 155.

Robert Chin continues to lead the Men Super Senior 0-12 category with scores of 76 and 81 for a total score of 157 over two days respectively.  Former JGA president Wayne Chai Chong shares the lead with Chin after posting 78 and 79 over the two days for a similar total of 157.  The top five was completed by Greg Chong 161 (80 and 81), Dorrel Aldred 158 (82 and 76) and Teddy Alexander (165 (82 and 83).

Jodi Munn-Barrow, president of the JGA and player in the championship is the sole leader in the Ladies section with identical scores of 75 on day one and 75 on day two for 150 overall.  She will not be challenged as she is the only female in the top (0-6) handicap category.

Tee off time on Monday’s third and final day of the JGA’s National Amateur Championship begins at 8:30 am, while day two leader Oshae Haye will tee off at 10 am and defending champion Justin Burrowes will take his first shot at 10:10 am.

 

