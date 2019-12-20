One Carnival Cruise Ship Hits Another, Injuring 6

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Carnival Glory crashed into the Carnival Legend while “maneuvering to dock” in Cozumel, Mexico, a spokeswoman for the cruise line said.

 

One Carnival cruise ship crashed into another while trying to dock at a port in Mexico on Friday, leaving six injured passengers, a damaged hull and a handful of expletive-laden social media videos in its wake.

The crash happened as the Carnival Glory cruise ship was “maneuvering to dock” in Cozumel, an island off the Caribbean coast of Mexico, and struck the Carnival Legend, which was already docked, Chelsea Stromfeld, a spokeswoman for the cruise line, said in an email.

Ms. Stromfeld said six passengers sustained “minor injuries,” including one who was hurt while a group of guests were evacuating a dining room on Decks 3 and 4.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship,” she wrote. “We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.”

Source: The New York News

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Dear Mckoy – My man Penis is too Small
Dear Mckoy – My man Penis is too Small
The Political Biography of Toraino Beckford – “Try something New Jamaica ”
The Political Biography of Toraino Beckford – “Try something New Jamaica ”
One Carnival Cruise Ship Hits Another, Injuring 6
One Carnival Cruise Ship Hits Another, Injuring 6
Crime: 1-Y-O Battles For Life As Father Shot Dead In Kingston
Crime: 1-Y-O Battles For Life As Father Shot Dead In Kingston
12-Year-Old Alexia Campbell Missing
12-Year-Old Alexia Campbell Missing
Over $4 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at NMIA, Three Women Arrested
Over $4 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at NMIA, Three Women Arrested

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....