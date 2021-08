Corporal Delwin Jackson, a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) stationed in Glengoffe, St Catherine, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Central Village, St Catherine.

According to reports, the cop left work on Tuesday to purchase a motor vehicle.

In a video circulating on social media, Jackson is shown lying on his side in the middle of a street beside a hill of marl.

The death of the cop was confirmed by the Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU).