Observer’s photojournalist Michael Gordon has died

Veteran photojournalist and former head of the Jamaica Observer’s photo department, Michael Gordon died this afternoon.

After his retirement, Gordon continued to work with the Observer as a freelancer.

Executive Editor, Publications at the Observer, Vernon Davidson, said “Michael’s death is a great loss to the company and the Jamaican media at large. He was a hard worker and was meticulous in his duties. Michael will be greatly missed.”

Gordon previously worked at the Jamaica Information Service before joining the Observer at its inception in 1993.

He has received several awards for his news and sports photography, including an Order of Distinction.

