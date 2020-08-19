NWC Water Restrictions For Several Corporate Area Communities

Despite experiencing a slight increase in local rainfall over the past several days, the National Water Commission (NWC) says that the inflows for the Mona Treatment facility are low as the drought affecting the island for the last several months lingers. As a result, water supply to several corporate area communities will be affected. These areas include Mona Heights, Mountain View, Vineyard Town, Manley Meadows, Windward Road, Glenmore Road, South Camp Road, Franklyn Town, Downtown Kingston, Trafalgar Road, Lady Musgrave Road, Waterloo Road, Oxford Road, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Devon Square, Harbour View, Waltham Park, sections of Molynes Road, Ravinia, Maxfield Avenue, Hagley Park Road, New Kingston, Half Way Tree Road and Eastwood Park.

The commission states that based on the decline in inflows these communities are likely experience low water pressure or no water at all for the next three to five days as they conduct further assessment of the situation.