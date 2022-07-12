Nominations Open for 2022 National Medal for Science and Technology

Nominations are now open for the 2022 National Medal for Science and Technology.

The award acknowledges scientific achievements and encourages creativity and innovation.

The nomination forms are available on the National Commission on Science and Technology’s (NCST) website at www.ncst.gov.jm.

Executive Director of the Commission, Olive-Jean Burrowes, is inviting interested persons to submit nominations before the deadline of Monday, August 15 at 5:00 p.m.

Formerly known as the Prime Minister’s Medal for Science and Technology, the prestigious award recognises an individual whose work has resulted in significant advances in science and technology.

Also, the work must have made remarkable contributions to the economic, cultural, and social development of the nation.

“This [medal] is presented in an effort to encourage and promote the development of science and technology in Jamaica. Also, it is to help Jamaica achieve its national development plan, Vision 2030,” Dr. Burrowes said at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank.

She noted that science and technology are indispensable to the country’s development and citizens must begin to understand the significance in everyday life

“There is a lot of good work happening here, not only in academic institutions but also in various entities, and we are encouraging the population to value the role of innovation in delivering greater economic, social, and environmental benefits to Jamaica,” Dr. Burrowes added.

The award is made by the Prime Minister on the advice of the Cabinet Sub-Committee for National Honours and Awards.

Master Blender Joy Spence copped the award in 2018, the last year the medal was given.

She was honoured for her outstanding contribution to pioneering work and scientific research in Chemistry and the Distilled Spirits Industry.