Noel Barrett Missing, from St. Catherine

Forty-six-year-old Noel Barrett otherwise called ‘Bawl Head’, of Gordon Boulevard, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, June 05.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches).

Reports are Barrett was last seen at home about 11:45 p.m. He has not been heard from since. When last seen he was dressed in a blue hat, purple shirt, black pants and a pair of black Reebok sneakers.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Noel Barrett is asked to contact theSpanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, Police 119 number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Noel Barrett was available at the time of this publication.