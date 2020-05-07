Nine Persons Charged Under Disaster Risk Management Act in Kgn Western

Nine persons were arrested and charged under the Disaster Risk Management Act after they refused to comply with Police instructions when they were found having a party on Bentley Lane, Rose Town in Kingston 14 about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

The individuals, one woman among them, are to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, August 12.

Charged are:

  1. Twenty-five-year-old Ojingo Duhaney of Moore Street in Rose Town, Kingston 13
  2. Twenty-four-year-old Carlos Johns of Metcalfe Road, Denham Town, Kingston 14
  3. Twenty-six-year-old Ricardo Denton of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston 13
  4. Twenty-one-year-old Ramania Fraser of Bentley Lane, Rose Town in Kingston 13
  5. Twenty-seven-year-old Javar Williams, of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston 13
  6. Twenty-five-year-old Keemo Kelly, of Bentley Lane, Kingston 13
  7. Twenty-two-year-old Bo Nation, of Bentley Lane, Kingston 13
  8. Twenty-five-year-old Melvin Simpson, of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston 13
  9. Twenty-two-year-old Javan Brown of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston 13

The Police continue to urge persons to abide by the regulations issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

 

