Nine Persons Charged Under Disaster Risk Management Act in Kgn Western

Nine persons were arrested and charged under the Disaster Risk Management Act after they refused to comply with Police instructions when they were found having a party on Bentley Lane, Rose Town in Kingston 14 about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

The individuals, one woman among them, are to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, August 12.

Charged are:

Twenty-five-year-old Ojingo Duhaney of Moore Street in Rose Town, Kingston 13 Twenty-four-year-old Carlos Johns of Metcalfe Road, Denham Town, Kingston 14 Twenty-six-year-old Ricardo Denton of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston 13 Twenty-one-year-old Ramania Fraser of Bentley Lane, Rose Town in Kingston 13 Twenty-seven-year-old Javar Williams, of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston 13 Twenty-five-year-old Keemo Kelly, of Bentley Lane, Kingston 13 Twenty-two-year-old Bo Nation, of Bentley Lane, Kingston 13 Twenty-five-year-old Melvin Simpson, of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston 13 Twenty-two-year-old Javan Brown of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston 13

The Police continue to urge persons to abide by the regulations issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act.