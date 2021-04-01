Nike wins request to block sales of Lil Nas X’s Satan shoes

Sales and production for Lil Nas X’s controversial Satan sneakers have come to a halt.

A judge today (April) issued a temporary restraining order against the Nike knockoffs.

The custom Air Max 97s which is designed with human blood and a reference to a Bible verse about the devil, dropped over the weekend, coinciding with the release of Lil Nas X’s visual for “Montero.”

Though the 666 shoes sold out within minutes, they drew an onslaught of negative reactions, prompting Nike to speak out and disassociate themselves with the rap star and MSCHF, the company responsible for making the footwear.

In a statement at the time, Nike said “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them.”

Judge Eric Komitee eventually ruled that Nike showed “sufficient evidence for a temporary restraining order.”

The order was to prevent shipment of the sold out shoes, but MSCHF said that all but one pair have already gone out.