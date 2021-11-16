Nike Postpones New Travis Scott Sneaker Collection amid Astroworld Tragedy

Nike has postponed the upcoming release of their latest sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott after the deadly events that transpired at his Astroworld Festival earlier this month.

A statement reads: “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”

As previously reported, 10 people lost their lives as a result of injuries they sustained at Scott’s annual festival, including a 9-year-old boy.

As the “Sicko Mode” rapper performed, a crowd of more than 50,000 people surged toward the stage and many people were trampled and unable to move or breathe.

The Houston rapper offered to cover funeral costs for all of those who were killed during the festival. He also offered to give free mental health counseling sessions to those who were affected by what happened.