NICKI MINAJ, MEEK MILL REIGNITE BEEF … Both Make Outrageous Allegations!!!

NICKI MINAJ, MEEK MILL REIGNITE BEEF ... Both Make Outrageous Allegations!!!
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

1:11 PM PT — Meek’s done with this back-and-forth ’cause he tweeted, “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish…Ima exit” but not before making ooooooone last tweet to address one of Nicki’s more serious allegations:
Meek Mill

“For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks”

 
13.5K people are talking about this

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have taken their years-long beef to a whole new level — or we should probably say a new LOW because they’re both leveling disgusting, unproven allegations at each other.
It appears Nicki’s fired the first shot … going off on Meek after seeing that he liked a meme that took a shot at her hubby, Kenneth Petty. Mrs. Petty then posted on IG, calling Meek a clown and alleging he’s a woman-beater. She wrote, “U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men.”

She made it a double-barrel social media attack by tweeting, “You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front [of] your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake d**k made u feel tough again. Move on.”

There’s no evidence to support any of those allegations.
It didn’t take long for Meek to respond by roping Nicki’s convict brother into the mudslinging. As we first reported, Jelani Maraj was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, and just got 25 years to life.

Again, Meek’s claims she knew about her bro’s crimes and paid for his attorneys … all unproven.
There’s a lot more … as the war of words continues, but you get the point.
As we’ve reported … Nicki and Kenneth ran into Meek at a WeHo store last month. The confrontation nearly came to blows and an epic shouting match ensued.
So, the beef’s been simmering since then. It’s now on full boil. We’ve reached out to both camps for comment about the wave of unfounded allegations.
So far, neither side’s saying a thing.

 

 

Source: TMZ

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
NICKI MINAJ, MEEK MILL REIGNITE BEEF … Both Make Outrageous Allegations!!!
NICKI MINAJ, MEEK MILL REIGNITE BEEF … Both Make Outrageous Allegations!!!
Chris Brown Says Incarcerated Dancehall Icon Vybz Kartel Is “Immortal”
Chris Brown Says Incarcerated Dancehall Icon Vybz Kartel Is “Immortal”
Divinchi A Just Suh Mi Tan
Divinchi A Just Suh Mi Tan
Prime Minister Declares By-Election For South East Clarendon on March 2
Prime Minister Declares By-Election For South East Clarendon on March 2
Shelley-Ann, Asafa, Tajay Gayle to run 60M at MILO Western Relays
Shelley-Ann, Asafa, Tajay Gayle to run 60M at MILO Western Relays
Health Minister Declares Country Now Well-equipped to Handle Dengue
Health Minister Declares Country Now Well-equipped to Handle Dengue
Firearm Discovered in Unfinished Building
Firearm Discovered in Unfinished Building
Man Arrested Following Firearm Seizure in Kingston
Man Arrested Following Firearm Seizure in Kingston
PNP will not Participate in a By-election Closer to General Elections – General Secretary
PNP will not Participate in a By-election Closer to General Elections – General Secretary
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....