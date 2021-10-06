Nicki Minaj Celebrates her son’s 1st Birthday with celebrity friends!

Nicki Minaj celebrated her son’s first birthday in fine style and shares images and snippets for her 159 million followers to see!

The Rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty threw a lavish celebration for their son with a Kung Fu Panda-themed party.

A number of her celebrity friends’ kids attended and took part in the festivities which included a photo booth, bouncy castle, a face painting stall and balloon making activities.

Papa Bear turned 1 on September 30th!