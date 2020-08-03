Nick Kyrgios Won’t Play At The US Open Due To COVID-19 Concerns

World No. 40 Nick Kyrgios of Australia withdrawn from the US Open because of concerns over the coronavirus and in honour of the “hundreds and thousands of Americans” who have died from COVID-19.

Kyrgios has been an outspoken critic of exhibition tournaments staged amid the pandemic, most notably, the Adria Tour organised by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

In pulling out of the US Open, which is scheduled to begin in New York on August 31, 200, the 25-year-old compatriots Ashleigh Barty, who said last week she would not compete in what will be the second grand slam of the year.

Kyrgios added that he has no problem with organizers staging the tournament, nor with players who compete and act “appropriately” and “safely.”

However, the Australian did appear to continue his criticism of the Adria Tour, after which a number of players, including Djokovic, tested positive for Covid-19.

