Nick Cannon loses son to Brain Cancer

Nick Cannon‘s 5-month-old son Zen has passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

The 41-year-old TV host shared the devastating news on an episode of his new talk show, The Nick Cannon Show on Tuesday.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their son Zen, his seventh child, in June of this year. Fighting through tears, Cannon addressed his audience directly when revealing that Zen had battled Hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer.

Cannon detailed the early months of Zen’s life, who he called the “most loving kid.”

They eventually learned Zen had fluid building up in his head due to a malignant tumor.

