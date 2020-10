New curfew hours take effect tomorrow, Sunday, October 18 through to Tuesday. On Sunday, the curfew starts at 3 p.m. and continues until 8 a.m. Monday.

On Monday the curfew again starts at 3 p.m. and continues until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Then Tuesday evening the curfew starts at 9 p.m., continues to 5 a.m. every day until further notice. The 9 p.m. start to the curfews is one hour later than previously.