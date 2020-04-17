‘Nailed It!’ host Nicole Byer has a thing for bikinis

Ever wonder what your favorite celebrities buy when they’re browsing their favorite boutique or shopping online late at night? Welcome to Six Picks, where we ask stars to spill their style and beauty must-haves — so you can shop like you’re famous, too.

If you’ve been binge-watching “Nailed It!,” Netflix’s baking show that recently returned for Season 4, you’re no doubt a fan of Nicole Byer.

As the series’ hilarious host who coaches contestants through their kitchen fails, the 33-year-old boasts comic chops rivaled only by her outfits, which include everything from discount wedding dresses to “Sample Size” T-shirts.

Byer’s currently gearing up for the release of her book, the lengthily titled “#VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl’s Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini.” The star said she wrote it not only to “share my impressive bikini collection and my hot body with the world,” but also to “help other people feel #brave by embracing their body as it is.”

Below, a few of the items Byer’s been shopping (and eyeing) while stuck at home in quarantine, including a magnetic face mask, “nasty” sneakers and, of course, swimwear.

Skechers Softy Heartbeats Sneakers

skechers

“I love shoes and I love ’90s and 2000s throwbacks, so I bought these nasty shoes and I cannot wait to wear them.”

$38

2

Everyday Yoga Foam Yoga Block

yoga-block

“We inside now, so I figured better get a hobby. I’ve been doing yoga with a nice white lady on YouTube who has a calming voice, and I got these yoga blocks to assist me in reaching zen.”

$12.98

3

Tanya Taylor Andrea Dress

tanya-taylor

“I’ve been lusting after this print and really wanna buy it, but alas, too expensive for this dumb bitch.”

$465

4

Dr. Brandt Skincare Magnetight Age-Defier Mask

dr-brandt-mask

“I used a magnetic clay mask the other day and I don’t know if it worked. But I think it’s something I would try again?”

$75

5

Melt Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Immoral

melt-lipstick

“Found my perfect red lip!”

$19

6

Torrid Black Floral & Stripe Reversible Swim Set

torrid

“Love to swim, love a bikini. So I bought one!”

$124

