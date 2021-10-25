Music Producer Shabdon in Police Custody

Montego Bay based- Music Producer Shabdon has been taken into Police Custody. This, in relation to the possession of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Shabon, given name is Linval Thompson Jr., has worked with a number of top local entertainers to include Vybz Kartel, Teejay, Squash, Shaniel Muir and many others.

Sources say Shabdon has been under the radar for quite some time. Popular Youtube Vlogger Sir P of Politricks Watch has linked the producer to the increase in the crime rate in Montego Bay, St. James.

He revealed that the illegal gun the producer was held with, has been also been used in various criminal operations. WATCH BELOW-