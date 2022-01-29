Mr Lexx tells ‘Christians’ to “Stop Ramp Wid God”

Dancehall artiste Mr Lexx, now on the mend after undergoing surgery for a collapsed lung last week, chimed in on the controversy involving fellow entertainers Spice, Shenseea, and former dancehall queen turn Christian, Minister Marion Hall.

While not explicitly calling any names, he took a jab at members of the Christian community, specifically aiming at those formerly secular artists.

His tweet read, “I believe if u gonna do supm do it because it’s the right thing to do. Do it from the heart with no expectations. Dweet fi di Love an not fi di Likes. Couple a dem artists yah run go turn Christian knowing dam well their not about dat life. Unuh fi stop ramp wid god.”

While most seem to agree, the tweet got some push back from one female user on Instagram asking the deejay if he had been hired by the Almighty to police the divine realm,

“Pastor Lexx… are you God’s lawyer or the Christian Police? The music fraternity is a competitive community…especially for women.” She further stated, “if the ladies can do collabs and feature and give each other a strength… why the bitter bush badmind comments???!!!” – the post read

A response was not forthcoming from Mr. Lexx.