More Than 1100 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St. Elizabeth

The St. Elizabeth Division seized over 1100 pounds of compressed ganja that in Beesheba District, New Market in the parish on Tuesday, January 04.

No arrest was made in connection to the seizure.

Reports are that between the hours of 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m., a team conducted a targeted raid at a premises where the discovery was made. The ganja has an estimated street value of 4.4 million JMD.

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jason Cope otherwise called ‘Kukos’, of Happy Hall District, New Market, St. Elizabeth, who is a person of interest in relation to the matter. He is being advised to report to the Black River Police Station no later than 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mr. Cope can contact the Black River Police at 876 965-2232 or the nearest police station.