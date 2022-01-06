More Than 1100 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St. Elizabeth

Police arrested and charged Five persons with $9.4 million ganja bust
Police arrested and charged Five persons with $9.4 million ganja bust

The St. Elizabeth Division seized over 1100 pounds of compressed ganja that in Beesheba District, New Market in the parish on Tuesday, January 04.

No arrest was made in connection to the seizure.

Reports are that between the hours of 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m., a team conducted a targeted raid at a premises where the discovery was made. The ganja has an estimated street value of 4.4 million JMD.

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jason Cope otherwise called ‘Kukos’, of Happy Hall District, New Market, St. Elizabeth, who is a person of interest in relation to the matter. He is being advised to report to the Black River Police Station no later than 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mr. Cope can contact the Black River Police at 876 965-2232 or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com