Montego Bay Woman Claims to have Found the Cure for COVID-19

St. James—A 70-year-old dressmaker from the parish is now revealing that she found the cure for Coronavirus (COVID-19) through a message she received from God through a dream.

In an interview with Mckoy’s News the woman, Sybil Anderson, told our news team that she was sleeping when she was given the news by God at around 11 pm one night. She states that when she got the vision she jumped out of bed and ran outside and called one of her friends who lives in the same yard.

“Digi Digi, God has given me the cure. He asked me if I’ll remember in the morning and in the morning when I walked past the bush, God said, this is the bush I have given to you.” She recalled.

The bush that she identified to Mckoy’s News is known as the Phyllanthus Nieuri, popularly known as the Stone Breaker grass or Gale of the Wind.

Anderson says she is confident in her vision because she has beaten cancer and heart disease through a similar connection with God and she was provided three bushes to use as traditional medicine.

“I sick with my heart again and God gave me three bushes: Jacana Bush, Snake whist, and a fern that you use to put in your ears after it has been pierced. I took them. After that, I was no longer sick.”

When asked what evidence she has that the stone breaker bush can cure the deadly virus, she claimed that she has none at the moment but she is hoping that she can provide it to the government to investigate it and develop a cure.