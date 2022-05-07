Mom’s Boyfriend Found Naked In Bed With 7-YO; She Hits Him With A Car

Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona, a 29-year-old man from Texas, USA is currently facing charges of aggravated sexual assault after allegedly being found in bed naked with his girlfriend’s 7-year-old daughter.

The undisclosed woman reportedly called 911 operators on August 8, 2021, after witnessing the two in bed. In the recorded conversation of the call, the woman could be heard frantically yelling at her boyfriend and requesting that police personnel be dispatched immediately to her home before she kills him.

“I’m going to kill him. I’m going to fu*king kill him. Please hurry, please hurry. I’m going to kill him, hurry please, please hurry, please fu*king hurry. He’s jumping the fence. He’s fu*king jumping the fence. Hurry” she yelled to the 911 operator.

The distraught mother reportedly told her child to get in the car as she follows Ortiz Licona and informs the 911 operator that she was going to “deal with it”.

Consequently, a loud thud, cries from a little girl’s voice, and someone saying “Please get an ambulance” were heard by the dispatcher. The mother then confirmed that she used her vehicle to hit her daughter’s abuser, but stated that he was “moving and talking”.

On May 3, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Ortiz Licona and he is currently being held without bond for an immigration customs enforcement detainer at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Police investigators have also attempted to question him about the alleged sexual abuse, however, he denies doing anything wrong.

SOURCE: Yard hype