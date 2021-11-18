Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest Award Ceremony

The pandemic has stifled a lot of creativity in numerous companies across the globe either slowing down business activities or closing companies altogether. This, however, did not slow down Natalie Morris, CEO of Vantage Point Production Services. As the Franchise Manager and organizer for Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest Pageant, she came up with the concept of hosting an award ceremony for the pageant. This was ideal as the sectional prizes were not given to the contestants at the finals which was streamed on August 28, this year. This ceremony was held at the Coral Cliff Gaming & Entertainment located in Montego Bay, St. James, on Saturday, November 7, 2021.

During the event, various prizes were given to contestants and the various sponsors such as certificates for appreciation and participation. The sectional prizes in the form of star-shaped trophies designed Imagen-Nation Inc. were given to Jianna Thompson, winner of Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest, who won Best in Interview and Best In Evening Wear, Keronica Lewis, the runner-up of the pageant, who won Most Photogenic and Miss Congeniality. The remaining sectional prize winners Chavelle Kavanaugh who won best in swimwear was appointed Miss Universe Jamaica West 2021, along with Nanja Innis a contestant in the pageant, won Miss Altruistic.

Even though we are in a pandemic and the economy has slowed down, the top three participants from the Miss Universe Northwest Jamaica Pageant all received a pass for two at the Chukka Caribbean Adventures. However, Jianna Thompson, the winner of the Miss Universe Jamaica NorthWest pageant, was fortunate to receive exclusive prizes such as a swimsuit designed by Miakhlani, a jewellery set courtesy of Meme Designs, one year of access to VIP Attractions Club Mobay, passes to Dunn’s River and professional photoshoot courtesy of MogiArtt.

The Miss Universe NorthWest Jamaica planning committee would like to thank the sponsors of this event for their hard work which has not gone unnoticed. The sponsors include Earthly Desires, Tropical Geddes, Millennial Media Management CET IT, PHIIT Society, Kiss Mi Tings Jewellery & Swimwear, Martine’s Beauty Salon, LMH Publishing Ltd. the other sponsors include Toddlers’ Necessities, The JodieKaye Collection, MogiArtt, Vision of Luxe, Deja Resorts, Union Street Restaurant, Chukka Caribbean Adventures Ltd., Burger King, and Jasmine Tomlinson-Brown.

Vantage Point Production Services plans to remain as the franchise manager for the Miss Universe NorthWest Jamaica Pageant.