Minister Tufton says Passing of Nurse is Regrettable

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Hon. Christopher Tufton has expressed condolences on behalf of the team at the Ministry to the family and friends of nurse, Annette White Best, who died of complications from the n-coronavirus.

Ms. Best, who was 40 years-old, was assigned to the Percy Junor Hospital in Clarendon.

“We mourn with her family members and friends, with the staff at the Percy Junor Hospital and indeed the entire health and public health fraternity. Her passing is very regrettable,” he said.

He was speaking at the virtual COVID Conversations press briefing on August 12.

In expressing gratitude for her contributions to public health, Dr. Tufton said “she was on the frontline giving all the efforts, the commitment, the dedication to fighting covid, to saving lives and we honour her and her memory for that contribution.”

He said Jamaicans should recognise and appreciate the role frontline workers play in providing care and support.

“It is also quite instructive, should be to all of us to recognise and appreciate once again the risk that our public health workers on the frontline place themselves in as they seek to provide the necessary support, the expertise, the commitment to service to the population and it is so important for us to always remind ourselves of that and to recognise them, encourage them, motivate them as they seek to do their jobs,” he said.

WRITTEN BY: CHRIS PATTERSON

Source: JIS news