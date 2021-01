Police still have no motive for the gun attack in John’s Hall, St James that left two men dead and two others in hospital, Sunday.

Dead are 24-year-old Kenroy Sinclair and 44-year-old Dean Reid. Two other men are in hospital with gunshot wounds from the same incident.

Reports are that gunmen invaded the community and went on a shooting spree. Four men were shot. Two of them were pronounced dead at hospital

Two others were hospitalized.