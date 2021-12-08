Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” hit a Billion Streams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Mariah Carey lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at the Empire State Building on December 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey is in celebration mode after learning “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hit a billion streams.

The singer took to social media to revel in the success of the holiday song, which is officially certified diamond.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released on Carey’s 1994 Merry Christmas album but took a while before it reached its current level of popularity.

Now, more than 25 years later, the single is breaking records as the first-ever holiday song to earn diamond status.

Days before Christmas, Carey’s holiday song is also making appearances on music lists. It is currently placed at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is the No. 6 song on U.S. iTunes.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com