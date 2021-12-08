Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” hit a Billion Streams

Mariah Carey is in celebration mode after learning “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hit a billion streams.

The singer took to social media to revel in the success of the holiday song, which is officially certified diamond.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released on Carey’s 1994 Merry Christmas album but took a while before it reached its current level of popularity.

Now, more than 25 years later, the single is breaking records as the first-ever holiday song to earn diamond status.

Days before Christmas, Carey’s holiday song is also making appearances on music lists. It is currently placed at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is the No. 6 song on U.S. iTunes.