Manchester Man Faces Several Charges

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: The Manchester Police have arrested and charged one man with Murder, Wounding with Intent, Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Charged is 30-year-old Derrick Batchelor of Land Settlement in Manchester.

Reports are that about 7:45 p.m., on Thursday, June 4, 2020, three men were travelling in a motor vehicle on the Kirkland main road in the parish. On reaching a section of the roadway a gunman reportedly opened gunfire at the vehicle, killing one of the occupants—39-year-old Terrence Stewart of Land Settlement, Manchester. One of the men escaped without injury, while the other received a gunshot wound to the arm.

The matter was reported to the Police and Batchelor was subsequently arrested. He was charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....