Man Shot Dead, Another Injured in Kingston

One man was fatally shot and another injured on Lincoln Crescent in Arnett Gardens on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Shaheem Williams, 19, also known as “Shiaz,” from Lincoln Crescent.
According to police, Williams and the other man were among a group of persons in a yard at about 2:30 p.m. when they were attacked by armed men.
The gunmen reportedly opened fire, hitting both men. Residents assisted both victims to the hospital, where Williams was pronounced dead and the other man admitted.
Investigations are ongoing.