Man Shot and Killed on Hagley Park Road

A man was shot and killed as he drove away from a business on Hagley Park Road in St. Andrew yesterday.

The deceased has so far only been identified as “Mando”.

According to reports, at about 1:33 p.m, two men on foot brandished firearms and opened fire on the victim as he left the establishment

The police were alerted and upon arrival, the victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.