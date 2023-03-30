Man Shot and Killed in Bogue Village, Montego Bay, St James

One man was shot and killed at Bogue Village Housing Scheme in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday night.
He has been identified as Oneil Jones, a Mason of Parry Town in St Ann.
Reports by the Freeport police are that about 9:00pm, residents living in Bogue Hill alerted the police after hearing gunshots in the area, and saw a man running from a white 2016 Toyota Fielder motor car.
The police drove to the location and upon arrival they discovered that the vehicle which had several gunshots.
Further search led to Jones being discovered lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.
The scene was processed and the victim taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
