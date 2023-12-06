Man Seemingly Explodes House With Himself Inside During Standoff with Cops

A man suspected of firing dozens of flare guns from an Arlington, Virginia, home before the home exploded and rocked a nearby neighbourhood with a mighty blast is presumed dead. Authorities say he allegedly made some concerning social media posts as well.
During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn said James Yoo, 56, fired flare guns more than 30 times from inside the duplex.
Police were called to the duplex on North Burlington Street where Yoo lived at about 4:45 pm in response to reports of gunfire. They obtained a search warrant after trying to contact Yoo unsuccessfully.
It is reported that officers attempted to speak with Yoo over the phone and sound system, but he stayed inside without responding to any of them.
Neither the source nor the intended target of the suspected gunfire could be located, according to Penn. Several nonflammable, less-lethal chemical munitions were deployed inside the residence where they believed the suspect was hiding.
At about 8:0 p.m., the house exploded, scattering flames and debris high into the air, causing the house to collapse. Police say three officers suffered minor injuries. The incident did not result in any serious injuries to others than the suspect, according to reports.
See the video below: