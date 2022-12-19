Man Killed in Fatal St Ann Crash: One man is now dead following a two-vehicle collision along the Ocho Rios Bypass in St Ann on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old businessman Michael Sterling of Middle Street, Exchange in the parish.
According to police, the vehicle in which Sterling was traveling crashed head-on with a BMW motorcar traveling in the opposite direction at 2:00 p.m. It is reported that the BMW was overtaking a line of traffic when it crashed into the vehicle which Sterling was driving.
The occupants of both vehicles were rushed to hospital where Sterling was pronounced dead.