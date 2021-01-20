Man killed in confrontation with police

3 Men Shot and Killed - Mckoy's News
Police shot and killed a man during a confrontation in Mount Friendship, Stony Hill, St. Andrew earlier today, Tuesday, January 19.

Dead is 30-year-old Anthony Wildman, otherwise called ‘Anthony Famous’, of Main Street, Kingston 9.

One Taurus .38 revolver along with two .38 rounds of ammunition was seized.

Police gave no additional details but said the matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

