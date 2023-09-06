Man in camouflage who torched and shot Michigan police cars still at large, considered armed and dangerous

Multiple patrol vehicles were lit on fire and struck by rifle rounds early Wednesday at a Northern Michigan police station, authorities said.

The suspect remained at large on Wednesday afternoon and was described as a white male wearing camouflage, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said. “No troopers were in the vehicles when this occurred.”

He was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV, police said.

The incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. at state police’s Sault Ste. Marie Post.

No one with state police were immediately reached Wednesday afternoon for additional comment.

“We are asking anyone in the area between 3 Mile Rd and M-80 on M-129 who may have home surveillance cameras to check activity from 3:15am and into the morning for any suspicious activity or the suspect vehicle we have listed above,” police said. “Please contact the Sault Post with any info.”

