Man Faces Assault Charges after Biting Man’s Ear

Fifty-four-year-old Robert Webb, a small business operator of Lime Hall, St. Ann was formally charged with Wounding with Intent on Tuesday, October 4 following an incident that occurred in Lime Hall, St. Ann on Friday, September 9.
Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Webb walked up to a man and used a knife to stab him in the left side and left hand. The man managed to grab onto the knife when Webb bit off a piece of his ear before escaping in the area.
On Monday, October 3, Webb was pointed out by the man as the man who injured him. Webb was then charged. His court date is being finalized.