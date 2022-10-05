Man Faces Assault Charges after Biting Man’s Ear

Leave a Comment / By / October 5, 2022

Fifty-four-year-old Robert Webb, a small business operator of Lime Hall, St. Ann was formally charged with Wounding with Intent on Tuesday, October 4 following an incident that occurred in Lime Hall, St. Ann on Friday, September 9.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Webb walked up to a man and used a knife to stab him in the left side and left hand. The man managed to grab onto the knife when Webb bit off a piece of his ear before escaping in the area.

On Monday, October 3, Webb was pointed out by the man as the man who injured him. Webb was then charged. His court date is being finalized.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com