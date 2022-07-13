Man dead after downing entire Jagermeister bottle in two minutes

A South African man died Tuesday after he allegedly drank an entire bottle of Jagermeister in two minutes as part of a drinking challenge, police said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, had been competing against other customers at a liquor store in the Mashamba village to down the bottle of liquor to win about $12, South African news outlet Sowetan Live reported.

“One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic, where he was certified dead,” Waterval police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo told reporters.

Footage of the man guzzling the bottle in the deadly drinking competition was posted to Twitter, where it had racked up nearly 9,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

In the clip, he was crowded around by other patrons encouraging him to finish the alcohol.

“Worst part of it all… is that, this isn’t funny at all… it was a game that turned out all wrong from all directions,” commented one user.

Another user said the man “paid with his life.”

Police said they have launched an investigation into his death. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed against the liquor store owners.

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

