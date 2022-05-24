Man City defender Mendy denies sexual offences

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has entered not guilty pleas to nine charges of sexual offences against six women.

Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, denied all the charges, which include seven of rape, at Chester Crown Court.

The French international is also accused of sexual assault and attempted rape.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at his home between October 2018 and August 2021.

The defender is due to face trial at the court on 25 July.

Hi co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, of Eccles in Salford, also entered not guilty pleas to 12 charges.

The 40-year-old denied eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to alleged attacks on eight women between July 2012 to August 2021.

Both men remain on bail.

Mendy, who has made 50 Premier League appearances for Manchester City since joining from Monaco in 2017 and has 10 international caps for France, was suspended by the club after being charged.

 

