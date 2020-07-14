Man Allegedly Fires Gun to Stop Lover Leaving

The Westmoreland Police say they have charged a man who pulled an illegal gun and fired shots to dissuade his girlfriend from leaving him.

Charged is 34-year-old Shane Reid, otherwise called ‘Ricky’, welder of Carawina in Petersfield, Westmoreland. He has been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm, arising from an incident five months ago.

The police say the charges stem from an incident that occurred on February 11 about 9:00.p.m. Reid and his partner were involved in a domestic dispute when he pointed a firearm at her after the woman threatened to end the relationship. “He then fired several shots in the air to dissuade her,” police say. The police were alerted and Reid arrested and charged, after a thorough investigation.

His court date will be announced.

