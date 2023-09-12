Man, 74, pushed onto NYC subway tracks in unprovoked attack

Man, 74, pushed onto NYC subway tracks in unprovoked attack

Leave a Comment / By / September 12, 2023

A 74-year-old man was shoved onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack on the Upper East Side early Tuesday, cops said.

The victim was standing on the downtown No. 6 train platform at the 68th Street-Hunter College station around 12:20 a.m. when a man suddenly shoved him onto the roadbed without saying a word, police said.

An on-duty MTA employee helped the straphanger back up onto the platform, cops said.

The elderly man, who suffered cuts on his fingers and complained of pain, was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

His attacker bolted from the station and escaped onto the street, cops said.

The two men did not interact at all prior to the random push, police said.

A view from the southbound platform of the IRT Lexington Avenue Line's 68th Street-Hunter College station.
A 74-year-old man was waiting for a train at 68th Street-Hunter College when the suspect randomly shoved him onto the tracks, cops said.
GeneralPunger/Wikipedia

In an unrelated attack about a half-hour later, a 19-year-old man repeatedly slashed his 24-year-old girlfriend during a fight on board a Manhattan-bound No. 3 train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, cops said.

The woman was slashed in the forehead, stomach and hand during the heated clash, police said.

A train was stopped in the Pennsylvania Ave. train station in Brooklyn, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, where police investigated the slashing of a woman.
A 19-year-old man repeatedly slashed his 24-year-old girlfriend on board a Manhattan-bound No. 3 train at Pennsylvania Avenue, cops said.
Robert Mecea
She was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Her boyfriend was arrested. Charges against him were pending, cops said.

SOURCE: New york post

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: