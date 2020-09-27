Macka Diamond threatens legal action over leaked photos

Dancehall artiste Macka Diamond is threatening to take legal action after her private photos were leaked online recently.Last week, photos of the “Dye Dye” singer cuddled up in bed with a man made rounds on social media. The viral content angered Macka Diamond who blasted the culprits of the leak in a lengthy Instagram video.

Macka says she is now looking to file a lawsuit against the person or persons who have been posting her private pictures.

Macka Diamond’s photos started circulating on Wednesday, which sparked rumours that the man in the photos was involved in another relationship and the two were linking up behind closed doors.

While the veteran recording artiste failed to confirm or deny the rumours, she said even if the stories were true, it really is nobody’s business.

 

 

