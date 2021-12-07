Lyrically Badd Shot his Video Shoot

Dancehall artiste, Lyrically Badd whose real name is Christened Andre Graham shot his music video for his song ‘We up Now,’ yesterday in Westmoreland.

The footage for the video was filmed by Ink Drops and was shot in various locations such as Galloway, Point of View Villa, and at the Whitehouse fishing beach in Westmoreland.

The artiste had the support of his close friends and family, along with dancers that were in his music video. He was also fortunate to have several music selectors show their support by attending his video shoot.

Interestingly, this was the artiste’s first music video since joining Top M records, owned by Antonio Mckoy.

At the end of the music video shoot, he expressed his thanks to the people who supported him.

He said, “I want to thank all the people who have turned out for my video shoot, to my management team, Antonio Mckoy, my road manager Anthony Dixon, Johntae, the dancers, and to my sister Lisa. I will not let you down in the music business.”