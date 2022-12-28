Local Animal Feed Manufacturing Continues

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is assuring that the manufacturing of animal feed continues in sufficient quantities, utilising available inventories of raw material.
This assurance comes against the background of recent reports of a shortage of the product.
“We reassure all stakeholders that we will continue to closely monitor the situation, and will provide timely updates as the need arises,” the Ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, industry stakeholders are being assured that an adequate supply of animal feed is expected to be available this weekend.
The Ministry pointed out that they have “at all times, been monitoring the situation closely and [have] engaged our industry stakeholders for updates.”
“Our stakeholders have assured us, and we are satisfied that the supply of feed is not significantly affected,” the statement said.