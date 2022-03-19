Lexi D Bess, Social media influencer Dies in Horrific crash

Three persons are now dead, and five others were admitted to the hospital in serious condition following their involvements in a two-vehicle collision along Spring Hill in Trelawny, on Friday evening, March 18.

Those killed have been identified as 30-year-old Chris Codner, of Exchange in Ocho Rios, 25-year-old Kenroy Smith of Hague Settlement, Trelawny, and 21-year-old Lexian Williams of Riu Bueno, also in Trelawny.

Facts are that about 6:50 pm, Smith was driving a Toyota Mark X motor car with Williams in the front passenger seat, and another passenger in the rear seat from the direction of Falmouth towards St Ann.

The two were traveling along a section of the Spring Hill main road in Duncans, Trelawny, when Smith lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota Voxy bus, being driven by Codner, which was heading in the opposite direction.

Both occupants of Toyota Mark X, and five occupants of the Voxy bus including Codner sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where Codner, Smith, and Williams were pronounced dead, and the other five victims, one from the Mark X, and four from the Voxy were treated and admitted in serious condition.