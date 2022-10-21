Landscapers find concrete-filled car buried for decades in yard of Silicon Valley mansion

Landscapers working in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Silicon Valley discovered a car filled with bags of concrete – which was giving off a smell of human remains – that had been buried decades ago, police said.
The vehicle was unearthed Thursday in the exclusive San Francisco suburb of Atherton – populated by tech CEOs and millionaires – cops stated in a news release.
Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains, but none had been found more than 12 hours after the car was dug up, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen.
Police believe the car was buried 4 to 5 feet deep in the 1990s — before the current owners bought the home — but Larsen would not say what led detectives to that conclusion.
The unused bags of concrete were placed throughout the vehicle, though it was blanketed by dirt over the roof, he said.
The sprawling home and property are valued at $15 million, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Larsen said the current homeowners, who purchased the property in 2020, were not under suspicion.
Police said the registered owner of the car is being investigated, but they are not being named a this time.
Records indicate that the current residents of the sprawling property in the 300 block of Stockbridge Ave. are Meta software engineer Paul Saab and his wife, angel investor Christal Condon Saab. The couple live in the five-bedroom, seven-bath home with their three young children.
According to a recent Facebook post, Condon Saab is pregnant with her fourth child.
The mansion where the Saabs live was built in 1990 and was sold in 2014 for $7.3 million. They bought it in March 2020.
Atherton was ranked as the nation’s most expensive ZIP code for a fifth straight year in Nov. 2021, according to real estate information company PropertyShark. The average home price in the town of 7,000 people stands around $7.5 million.
Notable current and former residents include Paul Allen, the late co-founder of Microsoft, Lindsey Buckingham, of Fleetwood Mac, disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, NBA star Stephen Curry, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt and MLB Hall of Famer Ty Cobb.
Atherton was ranked as the nation’s most expensive ZIP code for a fifth straight year in November 2021, according to real estate information company PropertyShark.
SOURCE: New york post