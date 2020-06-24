Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in $1,100 Gucci lingerie set

Even Kylie Jenner’s undergarments are expensive.

The makeup mogul, 22, revealed what was underneath the gray corset shirt and black pleather pants she wore to grab dinner in Beverly Hills on Monday night.

last night🖤🖤🌙✨

Jenner posed in nothing but a delicate Gucci bralette and a platinum blond wig in a photo on Instagram. The black bra is covered in Gucci’s logo, delicately embroidered on tulle; it retails in a set with matching briefs for $1,100.

While at home during the coronavirus outbreak, Jenner has been keeping comfortable in form-fitting catsuits and tiny bikinis — and it appears that now that restaurants have reopened, the young mom is not done showing off her infamous curves.

 

Source: Page Six

