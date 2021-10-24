Kingston Man’s Head Severed and Sent to His Family

An investigation is now underway following an incident in which a man was killed and his head severed on Saturday, October 23.

The deceased has been identified only as “Yannie” of Sherlock Avenue in Duhaney Park.

According to reports, the victim was leaving an illegal party in a section of St Catherine, when he was ambushed and his head severed.

The severed head was wrapped in a sheet and newspapers, then sent to his family members. Investigators are yet to recover his torso.

“Yannie” is believed to be involved in a number of major crimes, including murder in Duhaney Park and its environs.

 

 

 

