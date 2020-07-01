Kingston Man Missing

Twenty-six-year-old Romario Stewart, otherwise called ‘Chargy’ of Buchan Avenue, Kingston 20 has been missing since Tuesday, June 30.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Stewart was last seen at home about 11:45 a.m. and has not been heard from since. He was last seen wearing short red pants and white slippers. All efforts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Romario Stewart is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876 933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Romario Stewart was available at the time of this publication.

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

