Kim Kardashian West has reportedly signed an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is believed to have put pen to paper on an exclusive agreement with streaming giant Spotify to host her own podcast, which will focus on her passion for prison reform and her work with the Innocence Project.

Kim’s podcast deal comes after she has been studying to become a lawyer, and has been funding campaigns to help free federal inmates serving life sentences for low-level drug offenses.

The 39-year-old reality star previously said a legal career has been “in her soul for years”, as she has always been interested in following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, who was best known for being part of O.J. Simpson’s defense team.

Kim hopes that her father – who passed away in 2003 when Kim was 22, would be “so proud” to see her pursuing a career in law, and says whenever she gets “frustrated” with studying, she thinks of him.