Kevin Downswell drops New ‘Carry Me’ EP

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

In a season and a year that’s had many trials and challenges, Jamaican Gospel artiste Kevin Downswell has released his four-track EP available now entitled “Carry Me,” a song that has become an anthem for many.

The original version of “Carry Me” was released in February of 2020.

Track one features New York based singer, speaker and actress Jeannie Ortega-Law, who delivers a moving Spanish version of “Carry Me” with Kevin Downswell complimenting her with the original English Interpretation on a soothing Reggae beat.

Track two features Grammy and Stellar Award winning American Gospel artiste and guitarist Jabari Johnson.

Commenting on this “Carry Me” Collaboration EP, Kevin says, “This is special for me. When I approached each singer to collaborate, they were all excited and grateful to be a part of such a life-changing project.”

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....