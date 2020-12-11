Kevin Downswell drops New ‘Carry Me’ EP

In a season and a year that’s had many trials and challenges, Jamaican Gospel artiste Kevin Downswell has released his four-track EP available now entitled “Carry Me,” a song that has become an anthem for many.

The original version of “Carry Me” was released in February of 2020.

Track one features New York based singer, speaker and actress Jeannie Ortega-Law, who delivers a moving Spanish version of “Carry Me” with Kevin Downswell complimenting her with the original English Interpretation on a soothing Reggae beat.

Track two features Grammy and Stellar Award winning American Gospel artiste and guitarist Jabari Johnson.

Commenting on this “Carry Me” Collaboration EP, Kevin says, “This is special for me. When I approached each singer to collaborate, they were all excited and grateful to be a part of such a life-changing project.”